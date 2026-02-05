Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings of $5.02 per share. That's up from $3.02 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cummins' quarterly revenue is $8.1 billion (it reported $8.45 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 6, Cummins posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Shares of Cummins rose 0.5% to close at $605.63 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock