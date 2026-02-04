Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Analysts expect the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share. That's up from 70 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue is $5.28 billion (it reported $4.56 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), last month, said it is aware that Boston Scientific has alerted customers to remove certain AXIOS stents and electrocautery-enhanced delivery systems from use and distribution, citing concerns that could pose a high risk to patients during procedures.

Shares of Boston Scientific fell 0.3% to close at $91.62 on Tuesday.

