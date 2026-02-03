Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates on Monday.

Woodward reported quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $996.454 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $893.227 million.

Woodward raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.50-$8.00 to $8.20-$8.60 and also increased its sales guidance from $3.817 billion-$3.995 billion to $4.066 billion-$4.209 billion.

Woodward shares gained 15.5% to trade at $377.89 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Woodward following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained Woodward with a Buy and raised the price target from $378 to $417.

TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $350 to $390.

Photo via Shutterstock