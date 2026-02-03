Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

The global automotive technology supplier reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $5.153 billion, up from $4.907 billion a year earlier. The company said fourth-quarter revenue increased 3% on an adjusted basis, reflecting growth of 8% in North America and 12% in South America, partially offset by declines of 1% in Europe and 1% in Asia.

Aptiv's fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.86 beat a $1.85 analyst estimate, while revenue of $5.153 billion exceeded a $5.105 billion estimate. Earnings were down on a GAAP basis from the prior year, the company said, reflecting higher tax expense.

Looking ahead, Aptiv guided first-quarter 2026 net sales of $4.950 billion to $5.150 billion. The company forecast U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.60 to $0.80, versus a $1.77 estimate, and adjusted EPS of $1.55 to $1.75, versus $1.92. For the full year 2026, Aptiv forecasts net sales of $21.120 billion to $21.820 billion versus $21.126 billion. The company guided U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $5.75 to $6.35, versus $7.21, and adjusted EPS of $8.15 to $8.75, versus $8.46.

"Looking ahead, we are working diligently toward the spin-off of our EDS business as Versigent, which will result in two optimally positioned, independent companies, with increased flexibility to pursue their own unique market opportunities and capital allocation strategies," stated Kevin Clark, chair and chief executive officer.

Aptiv shares gained 2.6% to trade at $80.08 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Aptiv following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Aptiv with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $99 to $102.

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $102 to $106.

