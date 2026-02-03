PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share. That's up from $1.19 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PayPal's quarterly revenue is $8.78 billion (it reported $8.37 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight of the last 10 quarters, including in two straight quarters.

Shares of PayPal fell 0.7% to close at $52.33 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock