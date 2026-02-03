PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share. That's up from $1.96 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue is $28.97 billion (it reported $27.78 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 6, PepsiCo announced a collaboration with Siemens and NVIDIA to transform plant and supply chain operations through advanced digital twin technology and AI.

Shares of PepsiCo gained 1% to close at $155.20 on Monday.

