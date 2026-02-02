Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) reported upbeat fourth-quarter 2025 results on Friday.

The company’s total revenues of $82.3 billion beat the consensus forecast of $81.5 billion. ExxonMobil generated $12.7 billion in cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow of $5.6 billion for the quarter, ending the year with a cash balance of $10.7 billion. The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.71 per share, topping analyst expectations of $1.67.

For the first quarter, ExxonMobil expects upstream volumes to be 100,000–200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day lower, mainly due to timing effects, downtime, and the absence of favorable entitlements. The company anticipates upstream production of around 4.9 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2026.

Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.7% to trade at $139.27 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Exxon Mobil following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin maintained Exxon Mobil with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $158 to $156.

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $145 to $150.

Considering buying XOM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

