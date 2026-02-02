Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) will release earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Feb. 2.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share. That's up from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Palantir's quarterly revenue is $1.34 billion (it reported $827.52 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 29, Innodata said it was selected to support Palantir Technologies with specialized data training and engineering for AI-powered rodeo analytics.

Shares of Palantir fell 3.5% to close at $146.59 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock