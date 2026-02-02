U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points during the session. The S&P 500 recorded losses for the third straight session, but recorded a gain for January.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 179 points to 48,892.47 on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.43% to 6,939.03, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.94% at 23,461.82 during Friday's session.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, while the Dow added 1.7%, for January. The Nasdaq recorded a monthly gain of 1%.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Matthew Prisco

Analyst: Heiko F. Ihle

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst: William Stein

Photo via Shutterstock