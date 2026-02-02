Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share, down from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's quarterly revenue is $16.83 billion, versus $17.76 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 20, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced it entered into a license agreement with Pfizer for use of its Matrix-M adjuvant.

Pfizer shares gained 1.4% to close at $26.44 on Friday.

