Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 30.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share, versus 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue is $5.12 billion, versus $4.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 31, the consumer products giant reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 89 cents. Quarterly sales of $5.131 billion were in line with the Street view. Net sales rose 2% in the latest period.

Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.3% to close at $85.24 on Thursday.

