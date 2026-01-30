Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 30.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $9.88 per share. That's down from $10.1 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications' quarterly revenue is $13.73 billion (it reported $13.93 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 13, Charter Communications disclosed that it has closed on $3.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

Shares of Charter Communications rose 4.8% to close at $191.52 on Thursday.

