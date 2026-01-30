American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 30.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $3.54 per share. That's up from $3.04 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Express' quarterly revenue is $18.88 billion (it reported $17.18 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in five of the past 10 quarters overall.

Shares of American Express rose 0.4% to close at $358.50 on Thursday.

