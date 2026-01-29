Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.54 per share. That's up from $2.47 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Honeywell's quarterly revenue is $9.92 billion (it reported $10.09 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 22, Honeywell named Josh Jepsen as CFO of Honeywell Aerospace.

Shares of Honeywell fell 1.9% to close at $216.64 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying HON stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock