HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) released mixed fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday.

HCA reported total revenues of $19.513 billion, representing a 6.7% year-over-year increase, missing the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. The hospital chain operator reported adjusted earnings of $8.01, up from $6.22 a year ago, surpassing the consensus of $7.43.

"We finished 2025 with strong performance consistent with previous quarters. Our investments in network expansion, workforce development, and advancing clinical capabilities further strengthened the HCA Healthcare system," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare forecasts fiscal 2026 earnings of $29.10-$31.50 per share compared to the consensus of $29.54. The company sees 2026 sales of $76.5 billion-$80 billion compared to the consensus of $79.08 billion.

HCA Healthcare shares closed at $505.84 on Tuesday.

