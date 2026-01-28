Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) reported upbeat sales for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Boeing delivered 160 airplanes in the quarter, reflecting improved operational performance. Fourth-quarter revenue of $23.948 billion exceeded the $22.470 billion analyst estimate. The company reported an adjusted loss of $1.91 per share, missing Wall Street expectations for a loss of $39 cents per share.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $10.23, compared with a loss of $5.46 per share a year earlier, while core earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, were $9.92, compared with a loss of $5.90.

Boeing shares closed at $244.56 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Boeing following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained Boeing with a Buy and raised the price target from $275 to $285.

Citigroup analyst John Godyn maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $270 to $290.

