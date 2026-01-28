GE Vernova Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $3.13 per share. That's up from $1.73 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's quarterly revenue is $10.22 billion (it reported $10.56 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 9, GE Vernova raised its FY28 outlook and raised its dividend and expanded its buyback authorization.

Shares of GE Vernova gained 4% to close at $692.70 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $658 to $708 on Jan. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

GLJ Research analyst Austin Wang maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $758 to $1,087 on Jan. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $816 to $649 on Jan. 9, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $800 to $830 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $761 on Dec. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%

