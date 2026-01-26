5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points during the session. Stocks also recorded losses last week, with the 30-stock Dow losing 0.5% and the S&P 500 falling about 0.4%.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 285 points to 49,098.71 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.03% to 6,915.61, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.28% at 23,501.24 during Friday's session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Matthew Prisco

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 90%

: 90% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on MKS Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) and raised the price target from $200 to $300 on Jan. 20. This analyst sees around 38% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On Jan. 21, MKS updated its financial guidance for the fourth quarter.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on Jan. 20. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On Nov. 25, HP issued first-quarter EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm: Jones Trading

Jones Trading Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:VTOL) with a Buy rating on Jan. 23.

Recent News: On Jan. 21, Bristow signed a launch agreement with Electra to secure first delivery slot for EL9 Aircraft.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and increased the price target from $35 to $42 on Jan. 23. This analyst expects around 6% decline in the stock.

Recent News: On Jan. 23, Intel filed for a mixed shelf offering.

Analyst: Daniel Major

Analyst Firm: UBS

UBS Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) and increased the price target from $60 to $70 on Jan. 23. This analyst expects around 11% jump in the stock.

Recent News: On Jan. 22, Freeport-McMoRan posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

