Brown & Brown Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Jan. 26.

Analysts expect the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of 90 cents per share. That’s up from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown's quarterly revenue is $1.65 billion (it reported $1.18 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 21, Brown & Brown declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 16.5 cents per share.

Shares of Brown & Brown rose 0.7% to close at $79.18 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $114 to $105 on Jan. 15, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $92 to $84 on Jan. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Alex Scott maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $84 to $83 on Jan. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $79 to $80 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $91 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

