SLB Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 23.

Analysts expect the company to report fourth-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share. That’s down from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for SLB’s quarterly revenue is $9.55 billion (it reported $9.28 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 23, SLB disclosed it had won a five-year contract from Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco.

Shares of SLB rose 1.7% to close at $49.32 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $48 to $52 on Jan. 21, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and boosted the price target from $42 to $52 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst James West upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $42 to $45 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $47 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

Considering buying SLB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock