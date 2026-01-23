Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Booz Allen Hamilton Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 23.

Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $1.27 per share. That’s down from $1.55 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue is $2.73 billion (it reported $2.92 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 12, Booz Allen disclosed a partnership with Andreessen Horowitz to accelerate and scale advanced technology for Governments.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton rose 0.2% to close at $95.76 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst John Godyn maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $93 to $109 on Jan. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $100 to $95 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $115 to $93 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $93 to $80 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $122 to $90 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%

