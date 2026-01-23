Webster Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 23.

Analysts expect the Jacksonville, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share, up from $1.43 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial's quarterly revenue is $731.66 million, versus $660.98 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 10, Webster lowered prime lending rate to 6.75%.

Webster Financial shares gained 0.5% to close at $66.22 on Thursday.

TD Cowen analyst Janet Lee maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $78 to $77 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $73 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $70 to $75 on Dec. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $78 to $80 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $69 to $67 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

