First Citizens BancShares Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 23.

Analysts expect the Jacksonville, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $43.91 per share, down from $45.1 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares' quarterly revenue is $2.29 billion, versus $2.23 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 14, First Citizens BancShares disclosed that Lorie K. Rupp intends to retire as executive vice president and chief risk officer.

First Citizens BancShares shares gained 1% to close at $2,203.53 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $2,190 to $2,456 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Benjamin Gerlinger maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $2,000 to $2,250 on Dec. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $2,000 to $2,050 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $2,100 to $2,050 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $2,150 to $2,000 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

