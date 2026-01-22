These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Prologis After Q4 Results

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reported weak revenue for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Rental and other revenue came in at $2.10 billion, falling short of the analyst consensus estimate of $2.148 billion.

Core funds from operations (FFO) declined to $1.44 from $1.50 in the prior-year quarter, in line with analyst expectations. Earnings per share improved to $1.49, compared with $1.37 a year ago.

For fiscal 2026, Prologis guided for core FFO in the range of $6.00 to $6.20, compared with the consensus estimate of $6.13. The company also expects Prologis Share Average Occupancy to range between 94.75% and 95.75%.

Prologis shares fell 1.8% to trade at $128.79 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Prologis following earnings announcement.

Argus Research analyst Marie Ferguson maintained Prologis with a Buy and raised the price target from $128 to $135.

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $144 to $148.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $118 to $121.

Photo via Shutterstock