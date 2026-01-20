3M Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Analysts expect the company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $1.80 per share. That's up from $1.68 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for 3M’s quarterly revenue is $6.02 billion (it reported $5.81 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 21, 3M reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised FY2025 EPS guidance.

Shares of 3M fell 1.9% to close at $167.80 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $182 on Jan. 16, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $199 to $178 on Dec. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $180 to $190 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained the stock with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $184 to $190 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $130 to $160 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

