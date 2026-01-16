Honeywell To Rally More Than 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank cut Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) price target from $100 to $65. Deutsche Bank analyst Nate Svensson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Shift4 Payments shares closed at $65.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) from $67 to $105. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Rocket Lab shares closed at $90.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) price target from $27 to $24. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $24.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) from $370 to $374. Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Penumbra shares closed at $350.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) from $225 to $290. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Advanced Energy shares closed at $257.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Ermenegildo Zegna NV (NYSE:ZGN) price target from $11.5 to $11.2. B of A Securities analyst Daria Nasledysheva downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Ermenegildo Zegna shares settled at $11.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) price target from $40 to $33. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. MGM Resorts closed at $35.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) price target from $218 to $255. JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Honeywell shares closed at $215.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) from $971 to $1,000. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty maintained a Market Perform rating. Goldman Sachs shares settled at $975.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) price target from $24 to $21. Mizuho analyst Edlain Rodriguez maintained an Outperform rating. FMC shares closed at $15.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
