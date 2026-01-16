Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp BOK Financial Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 16.

Analysts expect the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.16 per share. That's up from $2.12 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial's quarterly revenue is $549.37 million (it reported $525.56 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 20, BOK Financial posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Shares of BOK Financial gained 2.1% to close at $127.69 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $115 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $120 to $125 on Dec. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Hovde Group analyst Brett Rabatin downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained the stock with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $122 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Wood Lay maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $118 to $116 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying BOKF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

