M&T Bank Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 16.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $4.47 per share. That's up from $3.77 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank's quarterly revenue is $2.47 billion (it reported $2.38 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 16, M&T Bank posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Shares of M&T Bank gained 1.3% to close at $212.57 on Thursday.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $225 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and boosted the price target from $210 to $225 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $236 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $230 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

