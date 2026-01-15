State Street Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 16.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share, up from $2.60 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for State Street's quarterly revenue is $3.62 billion, up from $3.41 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 18, State Street announced a quarterly cash dividend of 84 cents per share of common stock.

State Street shares rose 1.4% to close at $134.72 on Wednesday.

TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $135 to $155 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and increased the price target from $131 to $138 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $120 to $152 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Emily Ericksen maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $136 to $150 on Dec. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $121 to $129 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

