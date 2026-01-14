Okta logo on mobile
January 14, 2026 9:08 AM 3 min read

Okta To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) price target from $226 to $208. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ryan Tunis maintained an Overweight rating. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $182.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) from $292 to $195. Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Overweight rating. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $166.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citizens raised Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) price target from $65 to $68. Citizens analyst Jordan Bender maintained a Market Outperform rating. Red Rock Resorts shares closed at $62.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) from $93 to $109. Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained an Overweight rating. AAR shares closed at $97.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) from $34 to $42. Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating. Amentum shares closed at $34.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) price target from $60 to $65. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating. Unity Bancorp shares settled at $54.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. increased Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) price target from $97 to $120. Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Okta closed at $94.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) price target from $13 to $15. UBS analyst Joseph Spak downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Rivian Automotive shares closed at $18.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) from $132 to $143. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating. Bank of New York Mellon shares settled at $122.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald slashed Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) price target from $365 to $345. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ryan Tunis maintained a Neutral rating Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $327.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying OKTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AIR Logo
AIRAAR Corp
$97.69-0.02%
Overview
AMTM Logo
AMTMAmentum Holdings Inc
$34.350.15%
BK Logo
BKBank of New York Mellon Corp
$123.000.06%
ICE Logo
ICEIntercontinental Exchange Inc
$166.69-%
MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$182.70-%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$95.801.84%
RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$18.24-3.24%
RRR Logo
RRRRed Rock Resorts Inc
$62.30-0.13%
UNTY Logo
UNTYUnity Bancorp Inc
$54.68-%
WTW Logo
WTWWillis Towers Watson PLC
$327.42-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved