Okta To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Cantor Fitzgerald cut Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) price target from $226 to $208. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ryan Tunis maintained an Overweight rating. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $182.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) from $292 to $195. Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Overweight rating. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $166.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens raised Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) price target from $65 to $68. Citizens analyst Jordan Bender maintained a Market Outperform rating. Red Rock Resorts shares closed at $62.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) from $93 to $109. Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained an Overweight rating. AAR shares closed at $97.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) from $34 to $42. Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating. Amentum shares closed at $34.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) price target from $60 to $65. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating. Unity Bancorp shares settled at $54.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. increased Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) price target from $97 to $120. Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Okta closed at $94.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) price target from $13 to $15. UBS analyst Joseph Spak downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Rivian Automotive shares closed at $18.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) from $132 to $143. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating. Bank of New York Mellon shares settled at $122.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald slashed Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) price target from $365 to $345. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ryan Tunis maintained a Neutral rating Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $327.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
