J.B. Hunt Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Analysts expect the Lowell, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share, up from $1.53 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt's quarterly revenue is $3.12 billion, up from $3.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 22, J. B. Hunt Transport Services announced a quarterly dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

J.B. Hunt shares fell 0.6% to close at $205.17 on Tuesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $168 to $223 on Jan. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $176 to $211 on Jan. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Bernstein analyst David Vernon maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $158 to $195 on Jan. 9, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $169 to $187 on Jan. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $175 to $221 on Jan. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

