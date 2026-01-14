BlackRock Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 per share. That's up from $11.93 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for BlackRock's quarterly revenue is $6.75 billion (it reported $5.68 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

BlackRock is trimming about 1% of staff, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of BlackRock rose 0.1% to close at $1,089.54 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Michael Brown maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $1,180 to $1,218 on Jan. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $1,340 to $1,300 on Jan. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $1,322 to $1,310 on Jan. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Cyprys maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,486 to $1,514 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,301 to $1,407 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

