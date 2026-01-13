First Horizon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, up from 43 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for First Horizon's quarterly revenue is $862.8 million, up from $824 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

First Horizon shares fell 0.2% to trade at $24.17 on Tuesday.

TD Cowen analyst Janet Lee maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $24 to $26 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $23 to $27 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Dec. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $24 to $26 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $23 to $24 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

