Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Morgan Stanley Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Analysts expect the bank to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.45 per share. That's up from $2.22 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley's quarterly revenue is $17.75 billion (it reported $16.22 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Morgan Stanley on Tuesday announced that its middle-market private equity arm has struck a majority investment deal with engineering firm Olsson, Inc.

Shares of Morgan Stanley fell 1.7% to trade at $183.34 on Tuesday.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $122 to $157 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $176 to $184 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $165 to $175 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $165 to $177 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

