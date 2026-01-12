H.B. Fuller Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share, up from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller's quarterly revenue is $901.34 million, up from $923.28 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 8, H.B. Fuller announced the appointment of Celine Martin to its Board of Directors.

H.B. Fuller shares gained 3.5% to close at $65.48 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $70 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $80 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $54 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

