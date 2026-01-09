These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On TD Synnex After Q4 Results

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) posted upbeat fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

The information technology services provider reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.4 billion, which surpassed the analysts' expectations of $16.9 billion and also marked a 9.7% increase year over year (Y/Y). TD SYNNEX reported adjusted EPS of $3.83 for the quarter, comfortably exceeding the forecasted $3.73 per share. This performance represents a notable 24.0% year-over-year (Y/Y) growth.

Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX, said, "We are well positioned for the year ahead, underpinned by our specialized business model, an unrivaled portfolio that is indexed toward higher-growing technologies and our continued focus on delivering best-in-class customer experiences. These strengths give us confidence in our ability to drive sustainable growth through time."

TD SYNNEX projects adjusted EPS of $3.00–$3.50, compared with the consensus estimate of $3.21, and sales of $15.1 billion–$15.9 billion, versus expectations of $15.43 billion. The company stated that adjusted gross billings for the next quarter are projected to be between $22.7 billion – $23.7 billion.

TD SYNNEX shares rose 0.5% to trade $148.32 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TD SYNNEX following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained TD Synnex with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $177 to $172.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $164 to $163.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained TD Synnex with a Buy and raised the price target from $187 to $193.

Photo via Shutterstock