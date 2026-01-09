These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Helen of Troy After Q3 Results

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), on Thursday, reported weaker profitability and lowered its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook, despite revenue topping expectations.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales of $512.829 million (down 3.4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $503.587 million.

Helen of Troy cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $3.25 to $3.75 from $3.75 to $4.25. The new range sits below the $4.02 analyst estimate.

The company also narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $1.758 billion to $1.773 billion from $1.739 billion to $1.780 billion. That compares with the $1.763 billion consensus estimate.

Helen of Troy shares fell 5.5% to trade $19.44 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Helen of Troy following earnings announcement.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained Helen Of Troy with a Hold and lowered the price target from $23 to $22.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $25 to $22.

