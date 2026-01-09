Citigroup Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Analysts expect the New York-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share, up from $1.35 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Citigroup's quarterly revenue is $20.45 billion, up from $19.58 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 29, Citigroup said that its board has approved a plan to sell AO Citibank, marking the final step in exiting the bank's remaining operations in Russia.

Citigroup shares fell 0.6% to close at $120.60 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $113 to $127 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $123 to $129 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $150 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $115 to $146 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $130 on Dec. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

