American Airlines To Rally More Than 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) price target from $32 to $35. Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased the price target for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) from $14 to $17. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Ardelyx shares closed at $7.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird lowered GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) price target from $816 to $649. Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. GE Vernova shares closed at $628.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) from $150 to $158. BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Mid-America Apartment shares closed at $138.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) from $11 to $14.5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle reiterated a Buy rating. Endeavour Silver shares closed at $9.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) price target from $61 to $63. UBS analyst Faham Baig upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Altria shares settled at $55.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) price target from $177 to $172. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating. TD Synnex closed at $147.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna boosted American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) price target from $14 to $20. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. American Airlines shares closed at $15.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) from $272 to $329. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Expedia shares settled at $301.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) price target from $285 to $370. BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Marriott shares closed at $324.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
