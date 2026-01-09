United Community Banks Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Analysts expect the Greenville, South Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share, up from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks' quarterly revenue is $273.6 million, up from $251.93 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 8, United Community Banks authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

United Community Banks shares rose 2.3% to close at $33.28 on Thursday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $34 to $36 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Russell Gunther maintained an Overweight rating with a price target of $36 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Hovde Group analyst David Bishop maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $36 to $32 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

