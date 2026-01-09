Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Concrete Pumping Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Analysts expect the Thornton, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share, down from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping's quarterly revenue is $103.3 million, up from $111.48 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 11, Concrete Pumping completed the acquisition of C.G.A. Concrete Pumping Ltd., based in Cork, Republic of Ireland.

Shares of Concrete Pumping gained 2.2% to close at $7.08 on Thursday.

DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $8 to $8.5 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $6 to $6.5 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Photo via Shutterstock