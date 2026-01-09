JPMorgan Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $5.01 per share, up from $4.81 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan’s quarterly revenue is $46.25 billion, up from $42.77 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has chosen JPMorgan as the new issuer of the Apple Card, ending Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) role in a move that significantly reshapes the consumer finance ambitions of all three companies.

Shares of JPMorgan gained 0.9% to close at $329.79 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $330 to $331 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $342 to $391 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $354 to $363 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $345 to $350 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $336 to $338 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

