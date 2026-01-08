Bank of New York Mellon Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Analysts expect the New York-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share, up from $1.72 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon's quarterly revenue is $5.14 billion, up from $4.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 8, Bank of New York Mellon announced collaboration with Google Cloud to advance its Eliza AI platform with Gemini Enterprise.

Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 0.7% to close at $120.45 on Wednesday.

TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $133 to $145 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $119 to $134 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $120 to $143 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $118 to $124 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $100 to $109 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

