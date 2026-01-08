Alphabet To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG raised Abivax SA (NASDAQ:ABVX) price target from $120 to $150. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Abivax shares closed at $126.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald increased the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from $310 to $370. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Alphabet shares closed at $322.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens lowered CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) price target from $100 to $78. Citizens analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. CoStar shares closed at $61.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from $117 to $141. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Airbnb shares closed at $137.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) from $63 to $64. Baird analyst David Rodgers upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Terreno Realty shares closed at $59.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) price target from $24 to $22. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Albertsons shares settled at $16.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) price target from $16 to $14. Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Ventyx Biosciences closed at $13.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) price target from $51 to $45. BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Potlatchdeltic shares closed at $40.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) from $840 to $700. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Intuit shares settled at $651.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) price target from $66 to $98. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. GM shares closed at $81.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
