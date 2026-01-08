Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Wealthfront Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Wealthfront Corporation (NASDAQ:WLTH) will release earnings results for its third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $93.23 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 11, Wealthfront priced its initial public offering of 34,615,384 common shares at $14.00 per share.

Shares of Wealthfront fell 0.8% to close at $13.50 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $16 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $17 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Citizens analyst Devin Ryan initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Weight rating on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

