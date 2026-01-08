Helen of Troy Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will release earnings results for its third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the El Paso, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share, down from $2.67 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy's quarterly revenue is $502.17 million, up from $530.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 25, Helen of Troy announced amendment to existing credit agreement.

Shares of Helen of Troy fell 3.1% to close at $21.08 on Wednesday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating with a price target of $23 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

