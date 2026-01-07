Concentrix Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Analysts expect the Newark, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share, down from $3.26 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Concentrix's quarterly revenue is $2.54 billion, up from $2.45 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 25, Concentrix reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings and issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.

Concentrix shares rose 2.9% to close at $43.88 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $62 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $75 to $62 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $80 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $65 to $61 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying CNXC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

