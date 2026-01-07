SanDisk To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays cut BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) price target from $115 to $90. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. BJ’s Wholesale shares closed at $90.88 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho slashed the price target for OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) from $25 to $24. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. OneStream shares closed at $23.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan lowered Afya Ltd (NASDAQ:AFYA) price target from $24.5 to $22. JP Morgan analyst Marcelo Santos downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Afya shares closed at $15.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) from $70 to $69. Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden downgraded the stock from In-Line to Underperform. W R Berkley shares closed at $69.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) from $300 to $390. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. SanDisk shares closed at $349.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) price target from $269 to $260. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. First Solar shares settled at $268.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) price target from $72 to $147. BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating. Bright Minds Biosciences closed at $93.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) price target from $270 to $255. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Union Pacific shares closed at $233.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from $113 to $210. Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Albemarle shares settled at $158.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) price target from $193 to $213. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Hershey shares closed at $179.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
