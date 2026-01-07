Greenbrier Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, down from $1.72 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier's quarterly revenue is $655.53 million, up from $875.9 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 28, Greenbrier reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Greenbrier shares rose 4.3% to close at $49.09 on Tuesday.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $57 to $52 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and increased the price target from $60 to $62 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

