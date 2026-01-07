Phone with Tilray logo held in front of computer screen with Tilray on it.
January 7, 2026 12:43 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Tilray Brands Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) will release earnings results for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Leamington, Canada-based company to report quarterly loss at 20 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Tilray Brands' quarterly revenue is $210.95 million, up from $210.95 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

After years of regulatory stagnation, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December to speed the rescheduling of marijuana to a Schedule III substance.

Shares of Tilray Brands fell 2.5% to close at $9.26 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Zuanic & Associates analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $2 to $1 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying TLRY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$8.98-0.09%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved